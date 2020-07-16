|
Masks required: Walmart, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and CVS are adding mask policies and will soon require shoppers wear masks nationwide.
Target, CVS to also require masks at stores nationwide, following Walmart and other retailers as COVID-19 cases riseTarget and CVS are the latest retailers to say they will require shoppers to wear masks or face coverings at stores nationwide as COVID-19 cases rise.
How a Famous Harvard Professor Became a Target Over His TweetsThe outcry over free speech and race takes aim at Steven Pinker, the best-selling author and well-known scholar.
Business Leaders Urge Trump to Leave DACA Alone After Court RulingExecutives with companies including Target, Apple, Google and Facebook warned the president that any actions related to DACA would disrupt the economy and affect..
U.S. protesters defy curfews, threats of military force
Walmart to mandate masks at stores nationwideAs the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb in the U.S. one of the nation's largest retailers will start requiring all customers and..
As Trump refuses to lead, America tries to save itself(CNN)President Donald Trump isn't leading America much as its pandemic worsens. But that's not stopping Walmart -- along with Kroger, Kohl's, and city and state..
Kohl's to require shoppers wear masks starting Monday at stores nationwide, following Walmart, Sam's Club, KrogerKohl's will require shoppers wear face coverings at its more than 1,100 stores nationwide starting Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases.
NFL Players Association reveals 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19NFLPA reveals on its website that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 10. The NFL hopes to open training camps later this month.
COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark
Covid-19: Central team to visit Gujarat on FridayA four-member team of the central government will be on a visit to Gujarat on Friday to review the coronavirus situation in the state and to provide necessary..
Walgreens Puts Stock Buybacks On Hold
Walgreens to open 500 to 700 in-store clinics with primary care doctors in deal with VillageMDWalgreens plans to staff 500 to 700 of its stores with primary care doctors in a partnership with medical services provider VillageMD.
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products
Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products
CVS Fined for Safety Issues at Oklahoma PharmaciesThe state faulted the company for prescription errors and inadequate staffing, a rare action that followed complaints at drugstore chains across the country.
CVS To Sell Makeup For Men
Walmart and Sam's Club to require masks nationwide starting July 20 as COVID-19 cases riseWalmart and Sam's Club will start requiring masks at stores and clubs nationwide starting Monday, July 20, the company announced Wednesday.
