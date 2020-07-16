Global  
 

Masks required: Walmart, Target among retailers adding face masks requirements due to COVID-19. See the full list.

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Publix, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, Target and CVS are adding mask policies and will soon require shoppers wear masks nationwide.
 Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is joining the growing list of companies requiring that all customers wear masks. The requirement will go into effect on Monday.

