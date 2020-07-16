Ethics Committee clears Rep. Trahan in campaign finance case
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has cleared U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan following an investigation into allegations that the Massachusetts Democrat accepted excessive campaign contributions and reported them as personal loans even though they may not have been sourced from her personal funds. The investigation focused on allegations that Trahan’s husband, David Trahan, deposited […]
