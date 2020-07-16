|
Fire extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard after raging for 4 days
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Firefighters extinguished the blaze that had raged aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at its pier in San Diego for four days.
Related videos from verified sources
