Fire extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard after raging for 4 days

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Firefighters extinguished the blaze that had raged aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at its pier in San Diego for four days.
News video: US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego 01:56

 Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy. Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego...

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21 [Video]

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21

[NFA] The blaze may have coincided with an explosion below decks of a navy amphibious assault vessel docked in San Diego. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire [Video]

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

[NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Blaze continues to rage on USS Bonhomme Richard nearly 24 hours after the fire; nearly 60 injured

 The Navy's USS Bonhomme Richard continued to burn in San Diego on Monday and nearly 60 sailors and firefighter have been injured.
Explosion, fire on US navy ship at base in San Diego: 21 injured

 Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a US warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a..
Hundreds still battling Navy Ship fire in Calif.

 Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a burning Navy warship docked in San Diego. The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire on Sunday and has sent acrid smoke over..
What Counties are Closed in California? Newsom Rolls Back Reopening

 Tuesday: The governor announced that many businesses must close once again. Also: Los Angeles and San Diego schools will be online-only in the fall.
AP Top Stories July 14 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 14th: Texas holds primary runoff as coronavirus rates surge; Navy ship fire in San Diego prompts new worries; 5 shot in NYC;..
U.S. warship burning for a second day [Video]

U.S. warship burning for a second day

Hundreds of firefighters battled through a second day from the air, land and water on Monday to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60. Libby Hogan reports.

Shifting leads to USS Bonhomme Richard evacuation [Video]

Shifting leads to USS Bonhomme Richard evacuation

Crews battling the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard were evacuated late Wednesday night after reported shifting of the warship.

Huge fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego [Video]

Huge fire on USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego

Currently, in San Diego, pray for those involved with the USS Bonhomme Richard #ussbonhomme #bonhommerichard #sandiego Credit: Courtney Denton @CourtneyDenton6 (Twitter)

Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fire [Video]

Progress being made as crews continue to battle Navy ship fire

Navy officials Tuesday said crews are making progress in fighting a fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

