You Might Like

Tweets about this Tiara RT @NolaAngelMedium: Regardless of how you feel! I can’t be moved by assumptions, people gonna think what they want regardless all I can do… 1 minute ago Edgar🇲🇽 Messi has nothing left to prove, no need to be loyal to a club that doesn’t care anymore. Go win the Premier League… https://t.co/HVM3k0tctU 7 minutes ago New Orleans High Priestess Regardless of how you feel! I can’t be moved by assumptions, people gonna think what they want regardless all I can… https://t.co/NgzP41RWze 12 minutes ago katie webster RT @Catheri04436753: @NormanBrennan Accusers don’t define you, they define themselves... I don’t need to defend or prove myself against the… 16 minutes ago SMH Sport Brett Morris has confirmed he wants to play on at the @sydneyroosters in 2021 but has zero appetite to come out of… https://t.co/LQcxTcWQHd 22 minutes ago Nikolai Vorschkaff ⭐⭐⭐ @4321_DarkTimes @GovSisolak Negative. Apparently you know everything. So why aren't you out there on the news educa… https://t.co/2mHXsyGHsj 23 minutes ago Cortez I’ve came to an understanding that I don’t need to prove myself to anybody lol my story says it all man. Life isn’t a competition 35 minutes ago alli RT @mimy_09_: Matured & unbothered* 👏🏻 people only believe whatever they want to believe or whatever is convenient to believe 👂. As long I’… 44 minutes ago