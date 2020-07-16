Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: Real win first La Liga title in three years

BBC News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid wrap up their first La Liga title in three years as they beat Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane

There's a lot of noise around us, we just think about Villarreal - Zidane 04:32

 Real Madrid coach insists his side are just taking it one game at a time with La Liga title nearly their's

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Why is Bale behaving like he is at Real Madrid?

 Gareth Bale has been pictured fooling around while watching Real Madrid - Guillem Balague explains why the Wales international is playing up and how it has come..
BBC News

Zinedine Zidane 'really proud' of Real Madrid after club secures ninth consecutive win

 Granada [Spain], July 14 (ANI): After Real Madrid registered their ninth consecutive win in La Liga, manager Zinedine Zidane said he is 'really proud' of the..
WorldNews

Real two points from La Liga title after surviving Granada scare

 Leaders Real Madrid move to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada.
BBC News

Villarreal CF Villarreal CF Spanish association football club

European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top four

 Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews
Funes Mori faces surgery after thigh muscle injury [Video]

Funes Mori faces surgery after thigh muscle injury

Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori will undergo surgery for a thigh muscle injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:18Published

La Liga La Liga Top professional Spanish football division

Spain's health minister doubts return of fans in La Liga in September

 Spain's health minister says he does not think fans will be able to return to football matches in the country when the new season starts in September.
BBC News
Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna [Video]

Barca prepare for must win La Liga match against Osasuna

Hopes are fading fast that they can win league title, but to have any chance they must win on Thursday

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:37Published
FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week [Video]

FC Barcelona unveil new uniform as they prepare for La Liga decisive week

Messi, Busquets and Griezmann present the new 2020-21 Barcelona kit before joining their teammates on the training pitch.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:23Published

Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium football stadium

Madrid close in on La Liga title

 AFP, MADRID Real Madrid are almost certain to win La Liga after a routine 2-0 win over Alaves on Friday put them within touching distance of the title. With..
WorldNews
Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown [Video]

Real Madrid return to competition at Di Stefano stadium after COVID lockdown

Real Madrid take on Eibar in their first match since returning following a three-month coronavirus hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:04Published
Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane [Video]

Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says joint-record signing Eden Hazard and Spain international Marco Asensio are both fit for the team's first La Liga match in over three months against visitors Eibar on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:27Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV [Video]

The Ford Bronco and Jimmy Chin: We talk to the 'Free Solo' director about Ford's all-new SUV

There's not a lot that Jimmy Chin hasn't done. While he's most famous for co-directing the Academy Award-winning documentary "Free Solo," his personal achievements are impressive in their own right:..

Credit: Autoblog Studio     Duration: 19:51Published
League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future [Video]

League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH REAL MADRID MANAGER ZINEDINE ZIDANE / B-ROLL OF JAMES RODRIGUEZ SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (JULY 10, 2020) (LA LIGA / MEDIA PRO - NO RESALES) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:48Published
Marcelo to miss Real Madrid's La Liga title run-in [Video]

Marcelo to miss Real Madrid's La Liga title run-in

Marcelo set to miss the next three weeks of action with a thigh injury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Sergio Ramos shows off ripped physique as Real Madrid close in on La Liga title

Sergio Ramos shows off ripped physique as Real Madrid close in on La Liga title Real Madrid are close to winning the La Liga title, with the club four points clear with just two games remaining
Daily Star Also reported by •RIA Nov.Mid-DayWorldNewsBBC SportFOX Sports

Real Madrid clinch La Liga title after Karim Benzema's double sees off Villarreal

 Real Madrid clinched La Liga after Karim Benzema's double proved enough to see off Villarreal at an empty Santiago Bernabeu.
Independent Also reported by •Mid-DayRIA Nov.WorldNewsBBC NewsBBC SportFOX Sports

La Liga title race standings, scenarios, schedule: Real Madrid can clinch over Barcelona on Thursday

 Here's everything to know about Spain's title race
CBS Sports


Tweets about this