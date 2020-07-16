|
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: Real win first La Liga title in three years
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Real Madrid wrap up their first La Liga title in three years as they beat Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.
