Q&A: What’s behind the Twitter Bitcoin hack?

Seattle Times Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities and tech moguls on Wednesday in one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years, highlighting a major flaw with the service millions of people have come to rely on as an essential communications tool. The intent of the hack […]
Related news from verified sources

SeattlePI.com Also reported by •engadget•SeekingAlpha•The Next Web•Indian Express•Daily Caller

Twitter bitcoin hack explained: What are cryptocurrency scams and how did site become haven for them?

 The scale of the attack was unprecedented but experts warn it could have been much worse
Independent Also reported by •Daily Caller•Business Insider

Twitter’s Bitcoin scam hack wiped $1B from its market value

 Twitter lost nearly $1 billion from its market cap following a devastating hack that saw accounts belonging to a raft of celebrities — including those used by...
The Next Web Also reported by •Business Insider

