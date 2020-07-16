Global  
 

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack

BBC News Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
 On July 15, the Twitter accounts of high-profile individuals were compromised in a cryptocurrency scam. TheStreet has you covered on who was impacted and for how long.

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt [Video]

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt

The FBI is investigating a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist in Indiana who said he was assaulted by several white men threatening to lynch him before a group of bystanders and friends intervened to stop the attack. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Video shows Black man pinned against tree

 FBI investigates the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Civial rights activist says he was pinned to a tree and..
USATODAY.com

Hushpuppi's lawyer says FBI 'kidnapped' Nigerian Instagrammer from Dubai

 Mr Abbas' lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the BBC that his client, who posts on Instagram about his extravagant lifestyle, was not a criminal and had made his money..
WorldNews

Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam [Video]

Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accounts

 A security incident involving some of the most prominent business and political leaders on Twitter duped people into sending at least $120,000 worth of Bitcoin..
WorldNews

The Twitter account of major companies and individuals have been hacked to promote a bit-coin scam. The accounts include former Vice President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Apple, and Bill Gates. Twitter is..

A massive Twitter hack affected the accounts of some of the world's richest and most influential politicians, celebrities, tech moguls and companies.

Kanye West and Elon Musk have been targeted as part of a major hack on high profile Twitter accounts.

Twitter staff targeted by 'coordinated social engineering' attack as hackers hijack verified accounts in Bitcoin scam

 Overnight, Twitter suffered a massive attack by hackers who tried to use the verified accounts of celebrities and high-profile users to execute a Bitcoin scam....
US FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack

US FBI is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hack Hackers appeared to commit cryptocurrency fraud after they seized control of the Twitter accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden,Kim...
The unprecedented Twitter hack that targeted high-profile people like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos into tweeting bitcoin scam links might actually be a sign of a more ominous attack, experts say (TWTR)

The unprecedented Twitter hack that targeted high-profile people like Barack Obama and Jeff Bezos into tweeting bitcoin scam links might actually be a sign of a more ominous attack, experts say (TWTR) · The Twitter accounts of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, former president Barack Obama, and companies like Apple and Uber were targeted in a colossal hack on...
