|
Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
Video shows Black man pinned against treeFBI investigates the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Civial rights activist says he was pinned to a tree and..
USATODAY.com
Hushpuppi's lawyer says FBI 'kidnapped' Nigerian Instagrammer from DubaiMr Abbas' lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the BBC that his client, who posts on Instagram about his extravagant lifestyle, was not a criminal and had made his money..
WorldNews
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Twitter hack: Obama, Biden, Musk and Gates accounts reportedly breached in Bitcoin scam
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:03Published
Twitter hackers divert bitcoin spoils to other accountsA security incident involving some of the most prominent business and political leaders on Twitter duped people into sending at least $120,000 worth of Bitcoin..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this