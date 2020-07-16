Global  
 

Spain to honor Covid victims

WorldNews Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Spain to honor Covid victimsMADRID: With a watchful eye on the latest novel coronavirus outbreaks, Spain pauses Thursday to honor its 28,400 victims at a state ceremony joined by top European Union and World Health Organization (WHO) figures. Barely three weeks after coming out of lockdown, Spain has seen a surge in cases and health officials monitoring more than 120 active outbreaks. The most worrying is in and around the...
Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

HC breather for Pilot camp till Friday, but Congress readies counter-strike

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called a cabinet meeting at his residence on Tuesday to review the state’s Covid-19 and financial situation in the state..
IndiaTimes
U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree [Video]

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree

COVID data, defense secrets and personal data: those are just some of the things two Chinese hackers are accused of targeting in a decade-long global theft operation, according to a Department of Justice indictment made public on Tuesday. Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Amid Covid, monsoon fury in 8 states leaves 470 dead

 In the middle of coronavirus pandemic, the monsoon has unleashed its fury in eight states causing more than 470 deaths due to floods and landslides, with the..
IndiaTimes

Valved N-95 masks don’t cut Covid spread: Centre

 The director general of health services in a letter to states has made it clear that the use of “valved respirator N-95 mask” is detrimental to the measures..
IndiaTimes
New COVID-19 Relief Bill Likely Pushed To August [Video]

New COVID-19 Relief Bill Likely Pushed To August

A COVID-19 vaccine that has been developed in China appears to be safe and effective. According to UPI, the vaccine successfully induced an immune response against the virus in a small trial. 95% of trial participants who received a high dose of the vaccine and 91% of those given a lower dose had immune responses. The study participants developed the immune response within 28 days of receiving the vaccination. The vaccine is based on a weakened human common cold virus, or adenovirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Madrid Madrid Capital of Spain

Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run

 MADRID — Real Madrid ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division...
WorldNews

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test

 Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..
WorldNews

Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over Villarreal

 There was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the Frenchman back in charge, Madrid is..
WorldNews

Spanish king leads memorial to victims of Covid-19

 Tributes were paid to the victims of the pandemic outside the Royal Palace in Madrid.
BBC News

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Airborne spread is a possibility, use masks, says CSIR chief

 Amid recent acknowledgement from the World Health Organisation (WHO) over emerging evidence of airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, the head of India’s..
IndiaTimes

First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promise

 London - An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage..
WorldNews
What good is plexiglass against an airborne threat? [Video]

What good is plexiglass against an airborne threat?

Growing concerns about the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19 has U.S. companies worried the precautions they are planning for workplaces are not enough. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Greta Thunberg says EU recovery plan fails to tackle climate crisis

 Exclusive: Activist says €750bn fund shows leaders not treating global heating as emergency Greta Thunberg has accused EU politicians of failing to acknowledge..
WorldNews
European leaders agree €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund and budget after marathon summit [Video]

European leaders agree €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund and budget after marathon summit

Historic, groundbreaking and imperfect. They are just some of the words being used to describe the EU's newly agreed coronavirus recovery package. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:15Published

EU reaches historic deal on pandemic recovery after fractious summit

 BRUSSELS: European Union leaders clinched an historic deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday,..
WorldNews
EU recovery fund: Germany abandons years of thrift for deal [Video]

EU recovery fund: Germany abandons years of thrift for deal

The Macron-Merkel plan is unpopular in some conservative circles in Germany.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Dutch 'Dr. Superstrict' Rutte influential in EU virus deal

 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has not won many new friends with his tough negotiating over the course of a marathon four-day European Union summit in Brussels..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in second region [Video]

Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in second region

Coronavirus: Spain imposes local lockdown in second region

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:04Published
Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Catalonia locks down 200,000 over coronavirus outbreak

People will not be allowed to enter or exit Segria zone, which includes Lleida city, after a sharp rise in infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Spain launches minimum income scheme for its most vulnerable families [Video]

Spain launches minimum income scheme for its most vulnerable families

Spain launches minimum income scheme for its most vulnerable families

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:00Published

