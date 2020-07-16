|
The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USC
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Los Angeles has long enjoyed a reputation as a playground for the rich, but the handsome teenage prince who arrived nine years ago operated on a different level. He came from the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar on a private jet with a squad of servants, a bottomless natural gas fortune and the stated goal of a college education. He installed himself in the Beverly Wilshire, the hotel that “Pretty Woman” made famous, and embarked on a lifestyle that few undergraduates could imagine — luxury suites for Lakers games, lunch at the Ivy and regular excursions to gamble in Las Vegas. He took the town with an entourage, a rotating collection of cousins and friends from back home, in a fleet of exotic...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of Southern California Private research university in Los Angeles, California, United States
In CA: USC's huge parting gift; an expensive oil and gas bankruptcy; home sales soarUnder pressure to resign, USC President C.L. Max Nikias left with a generous separation package, tax records show. And why a bankruptcy by the state's biggest..
USATODAY.com
California Parents Agree to Plead Guilty in College Admissions ScandalProsecutors said Todd and Diane Blake paid $250,000 to fraudulently gain their daughter’s admission to the University of Southern California as a volleyball..
NYTimes.com
Notre Dame football schedule takes more hits with Pac-12 joining Big Ten ditching non-league gamesNotre Dame's Oct. 10 home game with Stanford and its Nov. 28 regular-season finale at USC will be deleted.
USATODAY.com
Researchers reveal simpler way to generate sensory hearing cells
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
Los Angeles City in California
Auction features 65 years of Disneyland memorabiliaAn auction of Disneyland souvenirs, signage and other memorabilia comes as the original theme park remains closed on its 65th birthday. More than 1,000 items are..
USATODAY.com
Nick Cannon taking break from radio show
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Police hunting down video of Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident - reportPolice in Los Angeles are trying to find cellphone camera footage of the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured amid reports rapper Tory Lanez..
WorldNews
Footage of Johnny Depp after alleged bust-up with Amber Heard
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Qatar Sheikhdom on the west coast of the Persian Gulf
CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tourMilitary analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews
Air Force mom reunites with kids for 'date night'Tech Sgt. Ladonna Gardner flew all the way home from Qatar to surprise her kids at parent-child "date night" at school.
USATODAY.com
'A privilege': Swimming with endangered whale sharks in Qatar
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:43Published
Qatar releases match schedule for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Beverly Wilshire Hotel United States historic place
Persian Gulf Arm of the Indian Ocean in western Asia
US pushing Saudi Arabia, UAE to lift Qatar air blockade
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 08:26Published
Las Vegas Largest city in Nevada
Coronavirus aid: California man arrested over fraud claimThe 40-year-old Californian is accused of pocketing $8m and gambling much of the funds in Las Vegas.
BBC News
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Coronavirus updates: Georgia extends restrictions; Arizona hires out-of-state nurses to help hospitals; Las Vegas casinos limit smokingGeorgia extended coronavirus restrictions. Arizona hires out-of-state nurses to help stressed hospitals. Kohl's to require face masks. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus Fears Stem the Flow at Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas’s Oldest BarNevada shut bars again after the virus surged. While restaurants remain open, customers find it’s not the same.
NYTimes.com
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Lakers' Dwight Howard found it 'pointless' he was reported for not wearing mask in NBA bubbleLakers center Dwight Howard said it was "pointless" that someone recently reported him to NBA's Campus Hotline for not wearing a mask in the bubble.
USATODAY.com
Lakers guard Rajon Rondo out for significant time after fracturing thumb in practiceLos Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is set for surgery after fracturing his right thumb in practice Sunday, the team announced.
USATODAY.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis explains why he won't wear social justice message on jersey for NBA restartAnthony Davis considered wearing a message on his jersey, but he stuck with his last name because it is "something that is very important to me."
USATODAY.com
Why LeBron James refuses to wear social justice messageLos Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won’t wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes. James..
WorldNews
Tweets about this