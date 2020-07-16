Global  
 

The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USC

Thursday, 16 July 2020
The true story of the heartthrob prince of Qatar and his time at USCLos Angeles has long enjoyed a reputation as a playground for the rich, but the handsome teenage prince who arrived nine years ago operated on a different level. He came from the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar on a private jet with a squad of servants, a bottomless natural gas fortune and the stated goal of a college education. He installed himself in the Beverly Wilshire, the hotel that “Pretty Woman” made famous, and embarked on a lifestyle that few undergraduates could imagine — luxury suites for Lakers games, lunch at the Ivy and regular excursions to gamble in Las Vegas. He took the town with an entourage, a rotating collection of cousins and friends from back home, in a fleet of exotic...
