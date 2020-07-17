Akinola’s hat trick gives Toronto a 4-3 win over Montreal
Friday, 17 July 2020 () LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Ayo Akinola scored three goals and Toronto FC beat Canadian rival Montreal 4-3 on Thursday night in the MLS is Back tournament Akinola leads all players in the tournament with five goals. The teams combined for five goals in the opening half of the wild game played without fans […]
