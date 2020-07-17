Akinola’s hat trick gives Toronto a 4-3 win over Montreal

Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 47 minutes ago Ayo Akinola records hat-trick, Toronto FC outlasts Montreal Impact in 4-3 shootout 09:37 Toronto FC outlasts Montreal Impact 4-3 thanks in large part to Ayo Akinola’s hat trick. The Impact made it interesting in the end, but Akinola’s third goal was enough for the win. The two teams combined for five goals in the first half, which is the most goal in one half of the MLS is Back...