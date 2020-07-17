Rays place OF Meadows on IL after positive coronavirus test Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Rays announced the move Thursday night. Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup was added to the 40-man roster in place of Meadows, who was a first-time All-Star and batted .291 with 33 homers […]


