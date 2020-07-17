Global  
 

Strong quake strikes in remote part of Papua New Guinea

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake Friday shook inland Papua New Guinea. The nation’s disaster management center said the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep. Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly. The center was checking for more information from people in the remote area struck by the […]
