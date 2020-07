Rob Harrison RT @inkl: A solar probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency has captured the closest photos ever taken of the sun's surface. The… 12 minutes ago AsiaOne Solar probe reveals sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos https://t.co/OaHDq86vQ6 https://t.co/NlHDkNMfRL 2 hours ago Wolf Daily Solar probe reveals sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos - https://t.co/YhGTCQLxeM https://t.co/rwRy32X1KK 2 hours ago Ron RT @gmanews: Solar probe reveals sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos https://t.co/AC3jmzs49U 2 hours ago Kevin Davis Solar probe reveals sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos https://t.co/b52Ym2S6cx 2 hours ago inkl A solar probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency has captured the closest photos ever taken of the sun's s… https://t.co/ppfjukmry0 3 hours ago JB RT @ReutersScience: ☀️ A solar probe delivers the closest photos ever taken of the sun’s surface, revealing thousands of tiny solar flares… 4 hours ago Sylvia The Righteous Llama RT @mtlgazette: Solar probe reveals sun's tiny 'campfires' in closest-ever photos https://t.co/N78Qj1J9KI https://t.co/iM0XbwWyND 5 hours ago