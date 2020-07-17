British Airways retires entire 747 fleet after travel downturn

Johnson and Starmer clash over BA redundancies



Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene.

