AFL 2020 live updates: Essendon Bombers vs Western Bulldogs, GWS Giants vs Brisbane Lions, Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns, Richmond Tigers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Follow a big weekend of live action for round seven of the 2020 AFL season with the Essendon Bombers facing the Western Bulldogs, GWS Giants taking on the Brisbane Lions, Sydney Swans the Gold Coast Suns and Richmond Tigers the North Melbourne Kangaroos. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this