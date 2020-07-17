Olympics Rewind: London 2012 - 10 things you may have forgotten

Derby will not decide 'big things' says Mourinho



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho believes Sunday's north London derby will only be about bragging right as his side and Arsenal sit ninth and eighth respectively. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25 Published 1 week ago

Safety measures at London shops employed as lockdown lifts and consumers return



Shops in London, UK on Monday (June 15) re-open with safety measures such as one-way systems, sanitization stations, and other things to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as non-essential shops re-open. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:03 Published on June 15, 2020