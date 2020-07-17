Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Varavara Rao: Outrage as jailed Indian poet contracts Covid

BBC News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Varavara Rao is a Maoist ideologue and poet who has espoused radical thinking and revolutionary ideas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Varavara Rao Varavara Rao Indian writer (born 1940)


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

School principal to send 12,000 collected 'rakhis' to soldiers posted in border areas [Video]

School principal to send 12,000 collected 'rakhis' to soldiers posted in border areas

Around 12,000 rakhis have been collected from all over the world by Vadodara school principal ahead of the festival. It will be sent to the soldiers of Indian Army as a tribute. Sanjay Bachhav will send the rakhis to soldiers deployed in border areas. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav said, "I started this in 2015 with 75 rakhis. We couldn't get rakhis from students this year as schools are closed due to COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a volunteer, Himali Patel said, "We have received over 12,000 rakhis. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also sent us rakhis through their proxies in the country." "We will put these rakhis in tricoloured boxes and send it to soldiers posted in Siachen, Galwan valley and Kargil."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:20Published

Instead of making false claims, UP government must adopt transparent policies for Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi

 The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East has been criticising the UP government's response to the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in..
IndiaTimes
Pandemic-hit Arizona, Texas counties order coolers [Video]

Pandemic-hit Arizona, Texas counties order coolers

Arizona and Texas counties hit hard by COVID-19 are ordering coolers and refrigerated trailers to store bodies as their morgues fill up, authorities said on Thursday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published

Maoism Maoism Chinese variety of Marxism–Leninism

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Australia: Decoding Cyberattack – Analysis

Australia: Decoding Cyberattack – Analysis By Kritika Roy* The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has led to increased use of digital platforms as primary modes of communication as well as transaction....
Eurasia Review

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 10 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 34,956

 The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the ministry. As...
IndiaTimes

India records single-day surge of nearly 35 thousand COVID cases, total tally crosses 10 lakh

 With a record single day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this