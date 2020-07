Gian πŸ’₯@ILLUMINATIAM RT @Refugees: πŸ“š What are you reading while in lockdown? πŸ‘‡ Here are our suggestions https://t.co/AaV2kjOvrk 2 seconds ago

Jecorey Arthur ⚜️ I'm not here to debate about what Nick Cannon said, but what we are not about to do is watch this man kill himself.⁣ https://t.co/legTTRlvhM 2 seconds ago

Rising Caledonia πŸ΄σ §σ ’σ ³σ £σ ΄σ Ώ 'Guardian' The 1% just do what the***they like can we afford not to be Independent that is the question here?… https://t.co/GZ1vLHoLUD 3 seconds ago

Kate Carver-Smith RT @SoZages8: @TheIFS .@RishiSunak being Conservative with the truth. Here's what he told millions of people on 20 March. He then went on… 3 seconds ago

Haru⁷ ⟭⟬ IA on/off Here’s how you can help and get more informed about what is going on πŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌπŸ‘‡πŸΌ https://t.co/IWfA1VFwCn 3 seconds ago

Mrs G It’s funny around six months ago there was a rumour of Cherie Blair’s involvement in Shamina Begums possible return… https://t.co/HCO6W8MOvv 4 seconds ago