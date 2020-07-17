|
Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus cases
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India has crossed 1 million coronavirus cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system. A surge of 34.956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602. The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follow below. Advertisement India inched closer to 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andhra Pradesh State in southern India
Andhra govt to give Rs 15,000 for last rites of COVID-19 victims
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Low laying areas in AP's Krishna District flooded following heavy rainfall
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Red Cross volunteer carries body of COVID-19 patient in special ambulance
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
New Delhi Capital of India
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Over 2 lakh stranded Indians repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: Air India CMD
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
Iran dismisses report of 'dropping' India from Chabahar railway projectIran has refuted an Indian newspaper report claiming that New Delhi had been "dropped" from the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project. An official said the story was..
IndiaTimes
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Coronavirus: India's Covid-19 cases cross one millionAfter the US and Brazil, India is only the third country to record more than a million coronavirus cases.
BBC News
India crosses 10-lakh coronavirus cases, toll reaches 25,600With a million coronavirus cases, India is now just behind US (3.7 million) and Brazil (two million).
DNA
Brazil reaches 76,000 virus deathsBrazil has registered more than 76,000 deaths from COVID-19, and reached the milestone figure of two million cases. Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 daily..
USATODAY.com
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India
Cambodia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases including 2 U.S. diplomatsCambodia on Friday confirmed five new COVID-19 cases including two U.S. diplomats, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 171, according to the..
WorldNews
India's COVID-19 caseload could jump to 20 lakh by Aug 10, warns Rahul GandhiIndia's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 10 lakh-mark after 34,956 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family..
DNA
COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this