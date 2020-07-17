Global  
 

Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus cases

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus casesNEW DELHI (AP) — India has crossed 1 million coronavirus cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge that could overwhelm hospitals and test the country’s feeble health care system. A surge of 34.956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602. The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 63%. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follow below. Advertisement India inched closer to 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday, third only to the United States and...
