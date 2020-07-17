Struggling India set to cross 1 million coronavirus cases

COVID update: India's caseload set to cross 10 lakh-mark



The number of coronavirus infection is increasing day by day across the nation. The nation is about to touch the 10 lakh mark in terms of positive cases recorded so far. Till date, India has reported 96,8876 positive cases. Fortunately, the country is observing good recovery rate, more to this, the mortality rate is also going down. On July 16, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu has reported spike in number of cases. However, Delhi has reported less number of positive cases of COVID-19, compared to last 2 weeks. Maharashtra has reported 8,641 new COVID-19 cases and 266 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 1,14,648 and death toll to 11,194. A total of 1,58,140 patients have recovered so far. Mumbai has the highest number of cases at 97,950. In Tamil Nadu, amid the lockdown in high infected districts, has reported 4,549 new COVID-19 positive cases and 69 deaths today. Total number of cases rose to 1,56,369 including 46,714 active cases, 1,07,416 discharged cases and 2,236 deaths. The national capital Delhi reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 17,407 and death toll to 3,545. There are 658 containment zones in the state so for. West Bengal reported 1,690 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 36,117 including 21,415 recoveries and 1,023 deaths. Discharge rate in the state stands at 59.29 %. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 3,26,826 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours across the country. The cumulative number of 1,27,39,490 samples tested translated to a figure of 9231.5 testing per million population for India.

