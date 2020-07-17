Mary Trump says she’s heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slurs Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

’s publicity tour promoting her new tell-all family memoir "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" continues to make ugly headlines for her embattled uncle, President Donald Mary Trump ’s publicity tour promoting her new tell-all family memoir "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" continues to make ugly headlines for her embattled uncle, President Donald Trump . In a clip teasing an interview with Rachel Maddow set to air at 9 p.m. Thursday on MSNBC ’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” the host asked Mary Trump if she’s ever heard President Trump use racist or... 👓 View full article

