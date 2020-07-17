Global  
 

Mary Trump says she's heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slurs

Friday, 17 July 2020
Mary Trump says she’s heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slursMary Trump’s publicity tour promoting her new tell-all family memoir "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" continues to make ugly headlines for her embattled uncle, President Donald Trump. In a clip teasing an interview with Rachel Maddow set to air at 9 p.m. Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” the host asked Mary Trump if she’s ever heard President Trump use racist or...
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book

President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book 02:45

 We have an ABC exclusive interview with President Trump's niece. Mary Trump has published a scathing new memoir about her uncle and family.

Mary L. Trump Mary L. Trump American psychologist, businessperson, and author

Mary L. Trump's new book almost turns The Donald into a sympathetic figure

 Mary L. Trump's new book gives the history of the Trump family and insight into why her uncle, Donald Trump, is the way he is.
USATODAY.com

Too Much and Never Enough review: Mary Trump thumps Donald

 Mary Trump’s tell-all will not make her uncle’s re-election bid any easier. The president’s late-night walk of shame is already a classic campaign moment...
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Is Ohio in Play? Biden Has an Opportunity, and Trump Has Enduring Strengths

 Ohio was thought to be an uphill battle for Joe Biden in November. Now there are signs the Trump campaign is on defense, despite continuing Republican advantages..
NYTimes.com
White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening [Video]

White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany again pushed the Trump administration position Thursday that all schools should reopen in the autumn, despite a surge in virus cases and hospitalisations."We don't think our children should be locked up at home with devastating consequences when it's perfectly safe for them to go to school," Ms McEnany said at the White House press briefing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro backs Trump reelection

Brazil right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (July 16) said he hopes Republican U.S. President Donald Trump will be reelected in November. Bolsonaro has often lauded Trump, calling him a political role model and drawing parallels between their conservative agendas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Trump Steps Up His Assault on Biden With Scattershot Attacks, Many False

 As he searches for a way to turn around his struggling candidacy, President Trump has intensified a tear-down operation aimed at Joe Biden with a dizzying..
NYTimes.com

Rachel Maddow Rachel Maddow American television news host and political commentator

Mary Trump says she's heard President Trump use racist and anti-Semitic slurs

 In an interview with Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, confirms she's heard her uncle use racist and anti-Semitic slurs.
USATODAY.com

MSNBC MSNBC American television news channel

Joy Reid takes over Chris Matthews' MSNBC time slot to host nightly news show

 Joy Reid is officially the only Black woman to host a nightly evening program on a major news network.
USATODAY.com
Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest [Video]

Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest

Business Insider reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden's vice president. On Thursday, she spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. She said Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate instead. "This is a historic moment.I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." Klobuchar's decision comes after weeks of protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search [Video]

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll [Video]

Trump Sings A Happy Tune While Heads Roll

Every sign is pointing to a complete and utter rout of the Republican party in the 2020 election. According to CNN, not only might President Donald Trump lose, the election could set the GOP back at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien [Video]

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign. President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

