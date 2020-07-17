Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s
Friday, 17 July 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British Airways retired its fleet of Boeing 747s on Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The airline, which was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model, had already planned to […]
LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British Airways retired its fleet of Boeing 747s... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
PulpNews Crime Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s - Jul 17 @ 6:57 AM ET https://t.co/YfpnB6J8Dp 7 minutes ago
WatchOurCity.com LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British A… https://t.co/wSkk8wMQtT 10 minutes ago
WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s https://t.co/hETrk5QxnW #Business… https://t.co/mkMeZXeqJe 13 minutes ago
Zla Official Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s 21 minutes ago
Simon@steveallenshow@lbc Steve. I’ve just read that British airways have retired their jumbos 747 with immediate effect 5 hours ago