Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British Airways retired its fleet of Boeing 747s on Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The airline, which was the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model, had already planned to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Huw Merriman: British Airways is 'barrelling down' on its own employees [Video]

Huw Merriman: British Airways is 'barrelling down' on its own employees

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport Select Committee, talks about the group's findings on the conduct of British Airways throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
British Airways’ treatment of staff a national disgrace, MPs say [Video]

British Airways’ treatment of staff a national disgrace, MPs say

British Airways’ treatment of its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic “is a national disgrace”, MPs have said. The Commons Transport Select Committee accused the airline of a “calculated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s

 LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British Airways retired its fleet of Boeing 747s...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s - Jul 17 @ 6:57 AM ET https://t.co/YfpnB6J8Dp 7 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com LONDON (AP) — The “queen of the skies” will no longer don the red, white and blue of the Union Jack after British A… https://t.co/wSkk8wMQtT 10 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s https://t.co/hETrk5QxnW #Business… https://t.co/mkMeZXeqJe 13 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official Jumbos retired: British Airways bids farewell to Boeing 747s 21 minutes ago

simondemps

Simon @steveallenshow @lbc Steve. I’ve just read that British airways have retired their jumbos 747 with immediate effect 5 hours ago