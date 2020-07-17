Global  
 

C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights Icon, Is Dead at 95

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A close associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he was a disciplined advocate of nonviolence in the battle for racial justice.
