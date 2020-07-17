Queen to knight 100-year-old U.K. fundraiser Captain Tom
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become "Sir Tom" on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at..
