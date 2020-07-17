Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen to knight 100-year-old U.K. fundraiser Captain Tom

CBC.ca Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become "Sir Tom" on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom 00:56

 Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore [Video]

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony [Video]

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Queen to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom

 Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, will...
News24

Captain Tom Moore says being knighted by queen will be one of 'most special' days of his life

 The 100-year-old British war veteran who raised more than $41 million for those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight is set to be knighted...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this