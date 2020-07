Donna RT @azcentral: US-Canada, Mexico border closures extended into late August as American COVID-19 cases surge https://t.co/BstKJynfC0 3 minutes ago testcloo The United States announced Thursday that it would extend border closures with Canada and Mexico, and the European… https://t.co/EfiXHnQ4Ad 3 minutes ago azcentral US-Canada, Mexico border closures extended into late August as American COVID-19 cases surge https://t.co/BstKJynfC0 17 minutes ago Michael Pallas RT @MorganEmHines: The US-Canada and US-Mexico borders will remain closed through late August. https://t.co/0qj7dbjLtt 18 minutes ago Morgan Hines The US-Canada and US-Mexico borders will remain closed through late August. https://t.co/0qj7dbjLtt 21 minutes ago Daniel Lopez US border closures with Canada and Mexico to be extended another month, officials say https://t.co/NM17hWitqR 41 minutes ago FruitBowlDXB US border closures with Canada and Mexico to be extended another month, officials say - Oh this is the height of ir… https://t.co/B9cQGBM8ln 6 hours ago trstdtravlr people are talking US border closures with Canada and Mexico to be extended another month, officials say 10 hours ago