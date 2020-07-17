|
Tory Lanez Allegedly Accused of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Foot
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The unsolved mystery of who shot Megan Thee Stallion continues, for now. According to Page Six, Megan was shot by singer/rapper Tory Lanez in the van prior to his arrest. The publication reports that the “Savage” rapper and her friend Kelsey Nicole were “trying to leave” the vehicle. Following their attempt, the...
