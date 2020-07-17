Global  
 

Tory Lanez Allegedly Accused of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Foot

Friday, 17 July 2020
Tory Lanez Allegedly Accused of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the FootThe unsolved mystery of who shot Megan Thee Stallion continues, for now. According to Page Six, Megan was shot by singer/rapper Tory Lanez in the van prior to his arrest. The publication reports that the “Savage” rapper and her friend Kelsey Nicole were “trying to leave” the vehicle. Following their attempt, the...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot before Tory Lanez arrest 00:51

 Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about getting shot in her foot over the weekend.

Tory Lanez Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer

Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez

On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Police hunting down video of Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident - report

 Police in Los Angeles are trying to find cellphone camera footage of the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured amid reports rapper Tory Lanez..
WorldNews

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out Over Shooting Incident: 'I'm Real Life Hurt And Traumatised'

 Megan Thee Stallion has said she has been left “traumatised” after revealing she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday..
WorldNews

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published
