Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

'It almost chokes me up a bit': Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have emotional call with fundraiser



Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew emotional as they spoke to an elderly fundraiser who campaigns in honour of her late grandson via Zoom. The sisters took part in the video call to honour the.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients



Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take part in an online discussion with young cancer patients about coping with cancer during the pandemic. The Princesses who are honorary patrons of Teenage.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago