Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended. Guidelines in place […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'It almost chokes me up a bit': Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have emotional call with fundraiser [Video]

'It almost chokes me up a bit': Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have emotional call with fundraiser

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew emotional as they spoke to an elderly fundraiser who campaigns in honour of her late grandson via Zoom. The sisters took part in the video call to honour the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients [Video]

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take part in an online discussion with young cancer patients about coping with cancer during the pandemic. The Princesses who are honorary patrons of Teenage..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
So touching: Sarah Ferguson's reveals her sweet note for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day [Video]

So touching: Sarah Ferguson's reveals her sweet note for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day

Sarah Ferguson shared a sweet message to her daughter Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremony

 She was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May but their plans were disrupted by the pandemic.
BBC News


Tweets about this