|
Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in small ceremony amid coronavirus
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Princess Beatrice of York Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Princess Beatrice is married in secret
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:07Published
Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in private Windsor ceremonyShe was set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May but their plans were disrupted by the pandemic.
BBC News
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45Published
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi British businessman
Princess Beatrice quarantining with future mother-in-law
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:07Published
Buckingham Palace Official London residence and principal workplace of the British monarch
Mohiussunnath Chowdhury: Buckingham Palace sword attacker jailed for life for new terror plot after being released from prisonA jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.
Independent
Royal Parks unveils NHS floral display in front of Buckingham Palace
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this