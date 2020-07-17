Federal officers are pulling Portland protesters into unmarked vehicles, reports say

One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver



A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality. Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center. According to Newser, Dawit Kelete also hit 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, in the incident. Kelete hit both of them when his car barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970