Federal officers are pulling Portland protesters into unmarked vehicles, reports say
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Mark Pettibone told Oregon Public Broadcasting he was put into an unmarked van by men wearing camouflage and later detained in a federal courthouse.
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his deathViral memes claim a man kicked in the head by demonstrators during a May protest has since died. This is false. Police have made two arrests.
USATODAY.com
One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Oregon Public Broadcasting PBS and NPR member networks in Oregon
