Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal officers are pulling Portland protesters into unmarked vehicles, reports say

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Mark Pettibone told Oregon Public Broadcasting he was put into an unmarked van by men wearing camouflage and later detained in a federal courthouse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his death

 Viral memes claim a man kicked in the head by demonstrators during a May protest has since died. This is false. Police have made two arrests.
USATODAY.com
One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver [Video]

One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver

A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality. Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center. According to Newser, Dawit Kelete also hit 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, in the incident. Kelete hit both of them when his car barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail [Video]

Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Oregon Public Broadcasting Oregon Public Broadcasting PBS and NPR member networks in Oregon

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers deployed tear gas and fired less-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters in Oregon, hours after the the head of the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caMediaiteSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comNaturalNews.com

Portland rioters attempt to create new autonomous zone

 (Natural News) Antifa and their Black Lives Matter allies in Portland, Oregon have attempted to create an autonomous zone in the city. The zone – which the...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Portland protesters flood police precinct, chant about burning it down

 Hundreds of protesters took the street surrounding a Portland police precinct, blocking traffic and chanting about burning it down.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

HelenAnn16

Helen Ann Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his death https://t.co/ZqgqnQyCkc 14 minutes ago

registerguard

The Register-Guard Coronavirus updates Friday: Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive https://t.co/ZpDCUwaJnR 2 hours ago

GiaJudge

Gianna Patton-JudgeⓋ RT @badwebsites: Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is still alive https://t.co/HF72OxXphm 8 hours ago

badwebsites

bad websites Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is still alive https://t.co/HF72OxXphm 8 hours ago

WisconsinFix

Fix It Now Wisconsin Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his death https://t.co/UjccpSf54Q 10 hours ago

JulieHutto2

Ballots by Mail-Vote!-Your Life Depends On It! RT @remilekun42: Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his death https://t.co/WhHZhBqAuj Viral m… 10 hours ago

remilekun42

salami o Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his death https://t.co/WhHZhBqAuj… https://t.co/ipFkJnCBLX 10 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Fact check: Demonstrator beaten at Portland protest is alive, despite claims of his death Viral memes claim a man… https://t.co/nOPZrczUGy 12 hours ago