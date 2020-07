Voters to get say in dropping ‘plantations’ from R.I.’s name Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Voters will get another chance to strip the words “and Providence Plantations” from Rhode Island’s formal name after lawmakers approved a joint resolution to put the question on the November ballot. Although the word “plantations” in Rhode Island’s name does not specifically refer to a place where slaves labored, it elicits […] 👓 View full article

