Sebastian Vettel fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix second practice

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Fundamentally Changing The Way We Buy Cars



With empty car showrooms across the country, US dealerships and automakers are struggling to adapt to a post-pandemic world. According to Business Insider, automakers such as Mercedes-Benz are questioning the need for big retail spaces. Instead, they're shifting to virtual tours and contact-free test drive dropoffs and pickups. About 60% of Infiniti retailers are bringing fully sanitized cars straight to customers' homes for test drives, too.

