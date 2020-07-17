ComEd to pay $200M over bribery, Illinois speaker implicated Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Electric utility ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, federal prosecutors announced Friday. The company has admitted that it arranged jobs, subcontracted work and monetary payments related to those jobs “for various associates of […] 👓 View full article

