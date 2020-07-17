High drama at Manesar resort after Rajasthan SOG arrives to question Sachin Pilot camp MLAs
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Two FIRs were registered by the SOG earlier in the day based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, and BJP leader Sanjay Jain have been named in the FIR.
The battle in Rajasthan between the Gehlot and the Sachin Pilot camp continues to simmer. After CM Ashok Gehlot said that he has proof of horse-trading, now MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot have hit back at the CM. Two MLAs posted videos to question the CM how much they were offered when they joined the...