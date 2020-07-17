Global  
 

Dan Snyder, owner of Washington's NFL team, responds to sexual harassment claims against franchise, vows change

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Dan Snyder, owner of Washington's NFL team, says sexual harassment claims against club have "strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture."
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse

Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse 00:39

 Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston reports.

Daniel Snyder Daniel Snyder American football owner

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo [Video]

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo

The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name and logo

 The NFL's Washington team announced on Monday it will retire its Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name..
WorldNews
Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement [Video]

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE VIDEO OF WASHINGTON TEAM PLAYERS AND TEAM PLANE. STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER, FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING. FILE FOOTAGE OF PROTESTERS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL releases statement addressing allegations vs. Washington team: 'Contrary to the NFL's values'

 The NFL said early Friday "These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL's values," in regards to the allegations.
USATODAY.com

Fifteen former female employees of Washington NFL team allege sexual harassment in workplace, per report

 Women describe toxic culture where team executives consistently made inappropriate remarks and unwanted advances.
USATODAY.com

Veteran NFL play-by-play announcer Larry Michael stepping down in Washington

 Longtime Washington announcer Larry Michael steps down after 16 years as NFL team's radio play-by-play voice.
USATODAY.com

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys unable to reach long-term contract as franchise-tag deadline passes

 The NFL's franchise-tag deadline came and went without a long-term contract agreement between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:53Published
15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment

According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
Fifteen Former Female Employees Of Washington Redskins Allege Sexual Harassment [Video]

Fifteen Former Female Employees Of Washington Redskins Allege Sexual Harassment

Naomi Ruchim reports the team said they would address the allegations "promptly."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published

New Zealand Rugby to ditch Sanzaar, reveals new Super Rugby competition

New Zealand Rugby to ditch Sanzaar, reveals new Super Rugby competition New Zealand Rugby is set to ditch Sanzaar as the governing body of Super Rugby, ending a 25-year relationship - in favour of starting a new franchise competition...
New Zealand Herald

'Chucky' TV Series Gets a Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

 Chucky, the villainous doll from the Child’s Play movie franchise, is getting his own television series on the USA Network and the teaser trailer was just...
Just Jared

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans Reach Out to 'Heroic' 6-Year-Old Who Saved Sister From Dog Attack

 After the story of young Bridger was posted on Instagram by his aunt Nikki Walker, the two members of the 'Avengers' franchise express their admiration over his...
AceShowbiz


