Veteran foreign correspondent Christopher Dickey dies at 68 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Dickey, a veteran foreign correspondent and author who was a Paris-based editor for The Daily Beast, has died. The Daily Beast reports that he died Thursday at 68. The son of novelist James Dickey, he also worked for The Washington Post and Newsweek in a globe-trotting reporting career that took […] 👓 View full article

