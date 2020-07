You Might Like

Related news from verified sources CFL's Edmonton franchise won't confirm reports of name change The CFL's Edmonton Eskimos are refusing to confirm two published reports that the team will change its name. TSN and Postmedia are reporting the Edmonton club...

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



Edmonton CFL club reportedly will drop "Eskimos" name The Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League reportedly will change their name

FOX Sports 15 minutes ago



Edmonton CFL team to heed calls of sponsors, examine potential name change The Edmonton Eskimos said Wednesday they would be "accelerating our ongoing process of review" in reference to the club's nickname following recent calls by...

CBC.ca 1 week ago





Tweets about this