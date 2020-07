Angels reliever Justin Anderson to have Tommy John surgery Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Justin Anderson will have Tommy John surgery. Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced the decision Friday on Anderson, who was expected to earn a spot in their bullpen. Anderson went 3-0 with a 5.55 ERA in 54 appearances last season for the Angels, who drafted him in