Tiger Woods in danger of missing Memorial Tournament cut

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour



Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

