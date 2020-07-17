|
Tiger Woods in danger of missing Memorial Tournament cut
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Tiger Woods shoots a four-over-par 76 to sit outside the projected cut mark at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
Memorial Tournament golf tournament held in Columbus, United States
McIlroy and Woods make solid starts at Memorial as Finau leadsWorld number one Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods make solid starts to the Memorial Tournament as Tony Finau sets the early pace in Ohio.
BBC News
Woods prepared to take risk with 'silent' return to PGA TourFor the professional golfer who has been watched more than any other in history, Tiger Woods goes into the Memorial Tournament with understandable apprehension...
WorldNews
'No reason why I can't break record this week' - WoodsTiger Woods believes he can claim his 83rd PGA Tour victory on his return to action at the Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial TournamentTiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
BBC News
Tiger Woods American professional golfer
Coronavirus quarantine, Black Friday in July sales, Tiger Woods at Memorial: 5 things to know FridayChicago adds Iowa and Oklahoma to quarantine list, Black Friday brings hot deals in July and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Ohio State in the northeastern United States
Biden vs. Trump 2020: Live Election UpdatesTrump, way down in the polls, is throwing everything he can at Biden. Ohio increasingly appears to be a swing state in November.
NYTimes.com
Ohio veteran, 37, who went viral for refusing to wear a mask, died of COVID-19A friend of Richard Rose III's, said in a Facebook post his friend was believed to be healthy. Ohio does not have a mandate for wearing masks.
USATODAY.com
Is Ohio in Play? Biden Has an Opportunity, and Trump Has Enduring StrengthsOhio was thought to be an uphill battle for Joe Biden in November. Now there are signs the Trump campaign is on defense, despite continuing Republican advantages..
NYTimes.com
