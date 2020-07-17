Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods in danger of missing Memorial Tournament cut

BBC News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Tiger Woods shoots a four-over-par 76 to sit outside the projected cut mark at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Cousin Sal doesn't see a lot of value on Tiger Woods in the Memorial Tournament

Cousin Sal doesn't see a lot of value on Tiger Woods in the Memorial Tournament 03:32

 The odds for Tiger Woods to win this week's Memorial Tournament is set at 28-1. Hear if the Lock It In crew thinks betting on Tiger is the right move.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Memorial Tournament Memorial Tournament golf tournament held in Columbus, United States

McIlroy and Woods make solid starts at Memorial as Finau leads

 World number one Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods make solid starts to the Memorial Tournament as Tony Finau sets the early pace in Ohio.
BBC News

Woods prepared to take risk with 'silent' return to PGA Tour

 For the professional golfer who has been watched more than any other in history, Tiger Woods goes into the Memorial Tournament with understandable apprehension...
WorldNews

'No reason why I can't break record this week' - Woods

 Tiger Woods believes he can claim his 83rd PGA Tour victory on his return to action at the Memorial Tournament.
BBC News

Tiger Woods to make PGA Tour return at Memorial Tournament

 Tiger Woods will make his first PGA Tour start since February at next week's Memorial Tournament.
BBC News

Tiger Woods Tiger Woods American professional golfer

Coronavirus quarantine, Black Friday in July sales, Tiger Woods at Memorial: 5 things to know Friday

 Chicago adds Iowa and Oklahoma to quarantine list, Black Friday brings hot deals in July and more things to start your Friday morning.
USATODAY.com
Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour [Video]

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Ohio Ohio State in the northeastern United States

Biden vs. Trump 2020: Live Election Updates

 Trump, way down in the polls, is throwing everything he can at Biden. Ohio increasingly appears to be a swing state in November.
NYTimes.com

Ohio veteran, 37, who went viral for refusing to wear a mask, died of COVID-19

 A friend of Richard Rose III's, said in a Facebook post his friend was believed to be healthy. Ohio does not have a mandate for wearing masks.
USATODAY.com

Is Ohio in Play? Biden Has an Opportunity, and Trump Has Enduring Strengths

 Ohio was thought to be an uphill battle for Joe Biden in November. Now there are signs the Trump campaign is on defense, despite continuing Republican advantages..
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village [Video]

Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village

The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:40Published
Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial [Video]

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:22Published
Tiger: I stayed away to feel safe [Video]

Tiger: I stayed away to feel safe

Tiger Woods says he delayed his return to PGA Tour action for his personal safety amid the coronavirus pandemic but is now comfortable to make his comeback at this week's Memorial tournament.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Dayton Mayor on what topics Democrats should discuss at Ohio debate

 Before Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley spoke to CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns about what she hopes...
CBS News

Here's what Fox Sports Ohio has in store for Reds coverage this year

 Fox Sports Ohio will carry all 60 games of the Cincinnati Reds 2020 abbreviated regular season, unless selected for exclusive national coverage, the network...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Ohio veteran, 37, who went viral for refusing to wear a mask, died of COVID-19

 A friend of Richard Rose III's, said in a Facebook post his friend was believed to be healthy. Ohio does not have a mandate for wearing masks.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this