Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison. JoAnn Cunningham pleaded guilty in December to killing her son, Andrew “AJ” Freund. Eight months earlier, police uncovered the […]
