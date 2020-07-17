Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Leeds United’s 16-year exile from the English Premier League is over. Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion from the second-tier Championship with two games to spare on Friday after West Bromwich lost to Huddersfield 2-1. It comes a year after a late collapse saw the northern English team drop to third place and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds promoted to the Premier League 00:46

 Leeds will play Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.Marco Bielsa's side were promoted after second-placed West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks. Sadio Mane’s sixth goal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

 Leeds United’s 16-year exile from the English Premier League is over
FOX Sports

News24.com | Leeds United promoted to the Premier League

 Leeds United were promoted to the Premier League after West Bromwich Albion's defeat ensured the Championship leaders will end their 16-year exile.
News24

Leeds return to Championship summit after thumping Stoke with Marcelo Bielsa’s men close to ending 16-year Premier League exile

 Leeds took a giant step towards ending their 16-year Premier League exile as they thumped relegation-threatened Stoke 5-0 at Elland Road on Thursday night....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this