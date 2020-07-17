|
Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Leeds United’s 16-year exile from the English Premier League is over. Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion from the second-tier Championship with two games to spare on Friday after West Bromwich lost to Huddersfield 2-1. It comes a year after a late collapse saw the northern English team drop to third place and […]
