Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is being treated for recurrence of cancer
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had a recurrence of cancer. Related: Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home “I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” the 87-year-old said in a statement. “I remain fully able to do that.” The court’s oldest member said she began chemotherapy on 19 May, after a “periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver”. “Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” she said. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive...
