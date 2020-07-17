Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is being treated for recurrence of cancer

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is being treated for recurrence of cancerThe supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has had a recurrence of cancer. Related: Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital and 'doing well' at home “I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” the 87-year-old said in a statement. “I remain fully able to do that.” The court’s oldest member said she began chemotherapy on 19 May, after a “periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on my liver”. “Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful,” she said. “The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive...
News video: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer 00:32

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. According to Justice Ginsburg, the treatment is yielding "positive results." The 87-year-old said she remains "fully able" to continue her post on the Supreme Court of the United States....

