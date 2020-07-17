Global  
 

It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enough

WorldNews Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enough“Plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Boris Johnson, multiple times, before adding that, you know, hopefully, it’ll be all over “in time for Christmas”. Johnson is an optimist, of course,...
Fans in stadiums: Boris Johnson says supporters could return in England in October

 Fans could be able to watch sport inside stadiums in England again from October, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
BBC News

UK PM expects 'significant normality' by Christmas

 Boris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Senior government health advisers pour cold water on Boris Johnson's social distancing hopes

 Warning the measure will be with us for a long period
Independent
Britain eyes normal life by Christmas [Video]

Britain eyes normal life by Christmas

[NFA] Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to normality before Christmas, setting out a phased removal of lockdown restrictions on Friday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances [Video]

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enough

 This is the same chap who bragged about going to hospital and shaking hands with coronavirus patients and ended up in intensive care
Independent

