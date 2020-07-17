|
It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enough
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
“Plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Boris Johnson, multiple times, before adding that, you know, hopefully, it’ll be all over “in time for Christmas”. Johnson is an optimist, of course,...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Fans in stadiums: Boris Johnson says supporters could return in England in OctoberFans could be able to watch sport inside stadiums in England again from October, says Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
BBC News
UK PM expects 'significant normality' by ChristmasBoris Johnson says employers will have more discretion to bring staff back to workplaces in England.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Senior government health advisers pour cold water on Boris Johnson's social distancing hopesWarning the measure will be with us for a long period
Independent
Britain eyes normal life by Christmas
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)
Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
It'll be over by Christmas, says Boris Johnson, as long as you all wish hard enoughThis is the same chap who bragged about going to hospital and shaking hands with coronavirus patients and ended up in intensive care
Independent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this