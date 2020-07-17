Global  
 

NBA says races for the season’s individual trophies are over

Seattle Times Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA’s MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy. The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the […]
