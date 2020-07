Federal Parliament sitting cancelled amid growing interstate COVID-19 outbreaks Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Parliament was due to sit in early August but that has been pushed back as coronavirus cases grow in NSW and Victoria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Philip Bond Take a pay cut like most Australians! - Federal Parliament to be cancelled amid growing interstate COVID-19 outbrea… https://t.co/9gqjadOY7z 25 seconds ago Arda.ino RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: The next Federal parliament sitting has been cancelled with concern of the growing coronavirus situation in Vic… 32 seconds ago Dave RT @JimRHoughton: I agree with this decision, but seems there's a tad more urgency about protection measures when it comes to our dear lead… 47 seconds ago Ignoble Jim Houghton I agree with this decision, but seems there's a tad more urgency about protection measures when it comes to our dea… https://t.co/i1AaLWNgFw 1 minute ago André Hock Federal Parliament to be cancelled amid growing interstate COVID-19 outbreaks https://t.co/2Q4GTC8ttu via @smh 2 minutes ago 💧Bob New Federal Parliament to be cancelled amid growing interstate COVID-19 outbreaks You can’t shutdown parliament every… https://t.co/H19BuwPwnh 6 minutes ago iAwareNow RT @westaustralian: Scott Morrison has requested the next sitting fortnight of Federal Parliament be cancelled because of growing concerns… 12 minutes ago JRB Federal Parliament to be cancelled amid growing interstate COVID-19 outbreaks. #ShirkerScott at it again. #Auspol https://t.co/ba9p8xUgmU 14 minutes ago