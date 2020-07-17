Global  
 

Skydiving incident kills recent high school graduate and her instructor, Georgia sheriff says

USATODAY.com Friday, 17 July 2020
Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and Nick Esposito, 35, were killed in the incident after experiencing parachute problems, according to a Georgia Sheriff.
