Skydiving incident kills recent high school graduate and her instructor, Georgia sheriff says
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Jeanna Triplicata, 18, and Nick Esposito, 35, were killed in the incident after experiencing parachute problems, according to a Georgia Sheriff.
