Asia Today: Morrison scraps Parliament meet as virus spreads Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison requested that the next two-week sitting of Australia’s Parliament be canceled because of increasing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in parts of the country. Parliament was due to sit from Aug. 4 to 13 and would not meet again until the next planned two-week sitting […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this