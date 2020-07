Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn



Clashes broke out between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-police protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday (July 12). Footage shows an alleged Donald Trump supporter being beaten by.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan



Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday. Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago