India’s global standing higher, engages China on more equal terms: Jaishankar slams Rahul Gandhi

Hindu Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that under the Modi dispensation, India’s major partnerships are stronger, international standing higher, and it engages China on more equal terms politically.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India 03:25

 Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his Twitter account where he explained what he felt was the reason behind China's aggressive stance  towards India. Rahul Gandhi said that a country is protected by its foreign policy, economy and its neighbourhood. He said that in the past 6 years India has failed in...

