India’s global standing higher, engages China on more equal terms: Jaishankar slams Rahul Gandhi

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Disengagement between India & China ‘very much a work in progress’: Jaishankar



EAM S Jaishankar spoke on disengagement of troops at India, China border. The minister attended the India Global Week via video conferencing. He said that both countries have agreed on the need to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:55 Published 6 days ago Tibetan community stages protest against China outside Chinese consulate in New York



Members of the Tibetan community on Friday staged a protest against China outside the Chinese Consulate in New York. Demonstrators raised anti-China slogans and were seen waving the Indian and US.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago 'Will hike import duty on Chinese goods': Nitin Gadkari on boosting MSMEs



Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government would definitely impose higher import duty on goods from China. He said that such a move would be required to make Indian local industry more.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:00 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this