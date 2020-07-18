Global  
 

Yanks’ Germán casts doubt on MLB future in Instagram post

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán cast doubt on his baseball future with a curious Instagram post Friday night. Germán posted himself in a Yankees uniform exclaiming in what appears to be a photo of him pitching in a game. The post included Spanish words that translated to: “Everyone makes […]
