|
Yanks’ Germán casts doubt on MLB future in Instagram post
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán cast doubt on his baseball future with a curious Instagram post Friday night. Germán posted himself in a Yankees uniform exclaiming in what appears to be a photo of him pitching in a game. The post included Spanish words that translated to: “Everyone makes […]
