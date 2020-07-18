Global  
 

Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis dies aged 80

BBC News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Lewis, who was the last of the Big Six civil rights leaders, was diagnosed with cancer in December.
 Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

John Lewis, Towering Figure of Civil Rights Era, Dies at 80

 Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act; he was called the conscience of the Congress.
NYTimes.com

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has died

 The Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

 ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial...
