Civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis dies aged 80
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Lewis, who was the last of the Big Six civil rights leaders, was diagnosed with cancer in December.
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil rights leader
John Lewis, Towering Figure of Civil Rights Era, Dies at 80Images of his beating at Selma shocked the nation and led to swift passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act; he was called the conscience of the Congress.
NYTimes.com
Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has diedThe Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com
Report That John Lewis Died Is Not True, Spokesman Says After Congresswoman Announces His PassingJohn Lewis is not dead, a spokesperson said after a fellow member of Congress took to Twitter to share condolences for his passing. The news of his...
WorldNews
Big Six (activists) group of six civil rights leaders in 1963 in the United States
