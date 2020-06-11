Atma Nirbhar Bharat loans reach Sangareddy

Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months
In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August..
Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman
University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh informed that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, top 100 universities accounting to National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking will run online..