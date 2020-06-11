Atma Nirbhar Bharat loans reach Sangareddy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cabinet extends EPF support for small businesses for 3 months



In a move that will benefit over 72 lakh employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago Under Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan, top 100 universities will run online classes: UGC Chairman



University Grants Commission Chairman DP Singh informed that under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, top 100 universities accounting to National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking will run online.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this